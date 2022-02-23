Trending:
N. Iowa 88, Indiana St. 82

February 23, 2022 9:07 pm
N. IOWA (17-10)

Carter 9-15 0-1 19, Berhow 5-11 0-0 12, Green 8-14 4-4 21, Heise 2-4 4-4 8, Pickford 2-3 1-2 7, Born 4-7 3-3 13, Anderson 3-3 0-0 6, Phyfe 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-58 12-14 88.

INDIANA ST. (11-18)

Stephens 6-10 1-1 14, Ca.Henry 9-13 3-3 23, Hobbs 3-4 0-0 9, Larry 4-7 0-0 11, Neese 3-9 0-0 7, Thomas 4-7 1-1 11, Bledson 3-6 0-0 7, Wilbar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-56 5-5 82.

Halftime_Indiana St. 41-40. 3-Point Goals_N. Iowa 8-16 (Pickford 2-2, Born 2-3, Berhow 2-4, Carter 1-3, Green 1-3, Heise 0-1), Indiana St. 13-31 (Hobbs 3-4, Larry 3-5, Thomas 2-5, Ca.Henry 2-6, Bledson 1-2, Stephens 1-4, Neese 1-5). Rebounds_N. Iowa 23 (Carter 6), Indiana St. 22 (Larry 5). Assists_N. Iowa 15 (Carter, Born 4), Indiana St. 18 (Ca.Henry 7). Total Fouls_N. Iowa 12, Indiana St. 14.

