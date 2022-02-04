N. Kentucky 87, Oakland 78, OT

OAKLAND (16-6)

Cain 4-13 3-3 12, Parrish 6-14 4-6 20, Townsend 4-10 3-4 11, Moore 7-16 4-4 24, Price 3-7 0-0 9, Conway 1-1 0-0 2, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Shepherd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 14-17 78.

N. KENTUCKY (12-9)

Brandon 7-8 1-2 15, Faulkner 6-13 12-13 26, Langdon 1-5 2-3 4, Vinson 7-17 2-4 20, Warrick 4-10 2-3 12, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 4-9 0-0 8, Evans 1-1 0-0 2, Pivorius 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 19-25 87.

Halftime_Oakland 38-26. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 14-29 (Moore 6-12, Parrish 4-8, Price 3-6, Cain 1-2, Townsend 0-1), N. Kentucky 8-25 (Vinson 4-10, Faulkner 2-3, Warrick 2-7, Langdon 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Pivorius 0-3). Fouled Out_Cain, Parrish. Rebounds_Oakland 36 (Cain 14), N. Kentucky 39 (Brandon 13). Assists_Oakland 12 (Moore 7), N. Kentucky 22 (Langdon 7). Total Fouls_Oakland 16, N. Kentucky 13. A_2,073 (9,400).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.