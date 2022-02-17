NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA Results

Thursday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (14) Chris Buescher, Ford, 60 laps, 10 points.

2. (11) Michael McDowell, Ford, 60, 9.

3. (5) Harrison Burton, Ford, 60, 8.

4. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 60, 7.

5. (7) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 60, 6.

6. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 60, 5.

7. (8) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 60, 4.

8. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 60, 3.

9. (6) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 59, 2.

10. (13) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 59, 1.

11. (15) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 59, 0.

12. (12) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 59, 0.

13. (19) Greg Biffle, Chevrolet, 59, 0.

14. (1) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 59, 0.

15. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 59, 0.

16. (17) Cody Ware, Ford, 59, 0.

17. (20) David Ragan, Ford, 58, 0.

18. (10) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 58, 0.

19. (2) Aric Almirola, Ford, 58, 0.

20. (21) Timmy Hill, Ford, 56, 0.

21. (18) Jacques Villeneuve, Ford, electrical, 34, 0.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

