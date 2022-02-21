On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

The Associated Press
February 21, 2022 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through Feb. 20

1. Austin Cindric, 54.

2. Brad Keselowski, 54.

3. Martin Truex Jr, 49.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

4. Bubba Wallace, 47.

5. Chase Briscoe, 41.

6. Ryan Blaney, 41.

7. Michael McDowell, 39.

8. Kyle Busch, 38.

9. Chris Buescher, 35.

10. Chase Elliott, 34.

11. Joey Logano, 33.

        Read more: Sports News

12. Aric Almirola, 32.

13. David Ragan, 29.

14. Ty Dillon, 26.

15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 25.

16. Kurt Busch, 24.

17. Corey Lajoie, 23.

18. Cody Ware, 20.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

19. Daniel Suarez, 19.

20. Austin Dillon, 17.

21. Cole Custer, 17.

22. Erik Jones, 16.

23. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.

24. Justin Haley, 14.

25. Kyle Larson, 13.

26. Alex Bowman, 13.

27. Todd Gilliland, 13.

28. Kevin Harvick, 11.

29. BJ McLeod, 10.

30. Harrison Burton, 9.

31. Christopher Bell, 9.

32. Tyler Reddick, 5.

33. Ross Chastain, 2.

34. William Byron Jr, 1.

35. Denny Hamlin, 1.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|28 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Tech Expo
2|28 (ISC)2 CCSP Training Week | Certified...
2|28 2022 Tactical Wheeled Vehicles...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!