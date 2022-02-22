NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

Through Feb. 21
1. Austin Cindric, 54.
2. Brad Keselowski, 54.
3. Martin Truex Jr, 49.
4. Bubba Wallace, 47.
5. Chase Briscoe, 41.
6. Ryan Blaney, 41.
7. Michael McDowell, 39.
8. Kyle Busch, 38.
9. Chris Buescher, 35.
10. Chase Elliott, 34.
11. Joey Logano, 33.
12. Aric Almirola, 32.
13. David Ragan, 29.
14. Ty Dillon, 26.
15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 25.
16. Kurt Busch, 24.
17. Corey Lajoie, 23.
18. Cody Ware, 20.
19. Daniel Suarez, 19.
20. Austin Dillon, 17.
21. Cole Custer, 17.
22. Erik Jones, 16.
23. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.
24. Justin Haley, 14.
25. Kyle Larson, 13.
26. Alex Bowman, 13.
27. Todd Gilliland, 13.
28. Kevin Harvick, 11.
29. BJ McLeod, 10.
30. Harrison Burton, 9.
31. Christopher Bell, 9.
32. Tyler Reddick, 5.
33. Ross Chastain, 2.
34. William Byron Jr, 1.
35. Denny Hamlin, 1.
