NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

Through Feb. 21
1. AJ Allmendinger, 51 (0).
2. Austin Hill, 47 (1).
3. Riley Herbst, 42 (0).
4. Justin Allgaier, 42 (0).
5. Ryan Sieg, 41 (0).
6. Noah Gragson, 40 (0).
7. Ty Gibbs, 35 (0).
8. Brandon Brown, 34 (0).
9. Sheldon Creed, 31 (0).
10. Anthony Alfredo, 30 (0).
11. Daniel Hemric, 29 (0).
12. Josh Bilicki, 28 (0).
13. Ryan Truex, 25 (0).
14. JJ Yeley, 24 (0).
15. Josh Berry, 24 (0).
16. Landon Cassill, 23 (0).
17. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 22 (0).
18. Brandon Jones, 22 (0).
19. Ryan Vargas, 19 (0).
20. Jeb Burton, 18 (0).
21. Bayley Currey, 17 (0).
22. Kyle Sieg, 16 (0).
23. Sam Mayer, 16 (0).
24. Myatt Snider, 15 (0).
25. Jade Buford, 14 (0).
26. Tommy Joe Martins, 13 (0).
27. Matt Mills, 12 (0).
28. Joey Gase, 11 (0).
29. Jesse Iwuji, 10 (0).
30. Joe Graf Jr, 8 (0).
31. Josh Williams, 6 (0).
32. Kyle Weatherman, 5 (0).
33. Shane Lee, 4 (0).
34. Brett Moffitt, 3 (0).
35. Cj McLaughlin, 2 (0).
36. Drew Dollar, 1 (0).
37. Jeremy Clements, 1 (0).
38. Caesar Bacarella, 1 (0).
