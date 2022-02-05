Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Navy plays Loyola (MD) for conference showdown

The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

Navy Midshipmen (14-8, 7-4 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (13-9, 7-4 Patriot)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola (MD) -2.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) plays Navy in a matchup of Patriot teams.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

The Greyhounds have gone 9-1 in home games. Loyola (MD) ranks eighth in the Patriot with 6.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Golden Dike averaging 1.7.

The Midshipmen are 7-4 against Patriot opponents. Navy has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Greyhounds and Midshipmen meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Spencer is averaging 19 points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Greyhounds. Jaylin Andrews is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

John Carter Jr. is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.2 points for the Midshipmen. Patrick Dorsey is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|11 Caffeine and Collaboration: Agile...
2|11 AWS Technical Essentials Day for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers board a C-17 aircraft as they deploy to Europe