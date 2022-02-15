Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Navy visits American after Rogers’ 20-point game

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      

Navy Midshipmen (17-8, 10-4 Patriot) at American Eagles (7-18, 3-10 Patriot)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts the Navy Midshipmen after Matt Rogers scored 20 points in American’s 60-54 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Eagles have gone 4-4 in home games. American is 1-9 against opponents with a winning record.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

The Midshipmen are 10-4 in Patriot play. Navy ranks sixth in the Patriot shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Midshipmen won the last meeting 47-45 on Jan. 29. John Carter Jr. scored 14 points to help lead the Midshipmen to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Stephens is averaging 5.9 points for the Eagles. Stacy Beckton Jr. is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for American.

Carter is averaging 13.1 points for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 25.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 62.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|21 2022 Cyberspace Symposium
2|21 AWS Certification Q&A Session
2|21 Implementing Change Management: Common...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Celebrating Lincoln's Birthday