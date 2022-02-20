Trending:
NBA All-Star Game Scores

The Associated Press
February 20, 2022 10:55 pm
2022 — Team LeBron 163, Team Durant 160

2021 — Team LeBron 170, Team Durant 150

2020 — Team LeBron 157, Team Giannis 155

2019 — Team LeBron 178, Team Giannis 164

2018 — Team LeBron 148, Team Stephen 145

2017 — West 192, East 182

2016 — West 196, East 173

2015 — West 163, East 158

2014 — East 163, West 155

2013 — West 143, East 138

2012 — West 152, East 149

2011 — West 148, East 143

2010 — East 141, West 139

2009 — West 146, East 119

2008 — East 134, West 128

2007 — West 153, East 132

2006 — East 122, West 120

2005 — East 125, West 115

2004 — West 136, East 132

2003 — West 155, East 145, 2OT

2002 — West 135, East 120

2001 — East 111, West 110

2000 — West 137, East 126

1999 — No game.

1998 — East 135, West 114

1997 — East 132, West 120

1996 — East 129, West 118

1995 — West 139, East 112

1994 — East 127, West 118

1993 — West 135, East 132, OT

1992 — West 153, East 113

1991 — East 116, West 114

1990 — East 130, West 113

1989 — West 143, East 134

1988 — East 138, West 133

1987 — West 154, East 149, OT

1986 — East 139, West 132

1985 — West 140, East 129

1984 — East 154, West 145, OT

1983 — East 132, West 123

1982 — East 120, West 118

1981 — East 123, West 120

1980 — East 144, West 136, OT

1979 — West 134, East 129

1978 — East 133, West 125

1977 — West 125, East 124

1976 — East 123, West 109

1975 — East 108, West 102

1974 — West 134, East 123

1973 — East 104, West 84

1972 — West 112, East 110

1971 — West 108, East 107

1970 — East 142, West 135

1969 — East 123, West 112

1968 — East 144, West 124

1967 — West 135, East 120

1966 — East 137, West 94

1965 — East 124, West 123

1964 — East 111, West 107

1963 — East 115, West 108

1962 — West 150, East 130

1961 — West 153, East 131

1960 — East 125, West 115

1959 — West 124, East 108

1958 — East 130, West 118

1957 — East 109, West 97

1956 — West 108, East 94

1955 — East 100, West 91

1954 — East 98, West 93, OT

1953 — West 79, East 75

1952 — East 108, West 91

1951 — East 111, West 94

