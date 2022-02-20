NBA All-Star Game Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
2022 — Team LeBron 163, Team Durant 160
2021 — Team LeBron 170, Team Durant 150
2020 — Team LeBron 157, Team Giannis 155
2019 — Team LeBron 178, Team Giannis 164
Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.
2018 — Team LeBron 148, Team Stephen 145
2017 — West 192, East 182
2016 — West 196, East 173
2015 — West 163, East 158
2014 — East 163, West 155
2013 — West 143, East 138
2012 — West 152, East 149
2011 — West 148, East 143
2010 — East 141, West 139
2009 — West 146, East 119
2008 — East 134, West 128
2007 — West 153, East 132
2006 — East 122, West 120
2005 — East 125, West 115
2004 — West 136, East 132
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
2003 — West 155, East 145, 2OT
2002 — West 135, East 120
2001 — East 111, West 110
2000 — West 137, East 126
1999 — No game.
1998 — East 135, West 114
1997 — East 132, West 120
1996 — East 129, West 118
1995 — West 139, East 112
1994 — East 127, West 118
1993 — West 135, East 132, OT
1992 — West 153, East 113
1991 — East 116, West 114
1990 — East 130, West 113
1989 — West 143, East 134
1988 — East 138, West 133
1987 — West 154, East 149, OT
1986 — East 139, West 132
1985 — West 140, East 129
1984 — East 154, West 145, OT
1983 — East 132, West 123
1982 — East 120, West 118
1981 — East 123, West 120
1980 — East 144, West 136, OT
1979 — West 134, East 129
1978 — East 133, West 125
1977 — West 125, East 124
1976 — East 123, West 109
1975 — East 108, West 102
1974 — West 134, East 123
1973 — East 104, West 84
1972 — West 112, East 110
1971 — West 108, East 107
1970 — East 142, West 135
1969 — East 123, West 112
1968 — East 144, West 124
1967 — West 135, East 120
1966 — East 137, West 94
1965 — East 124, West 123
1964 — East 111, West 107
1963 — East 115, West 108
1962 — West 150, East 130
1961 — West 153, East 131
1960 — East 125, West 115
1959 — West 124, East 108
1958 — East 130, West 118
1957 — East 109, West 97
1956 — West 108, East 94
1955 — East 100, West 91
1954 — East 98, West 93, OT
1953 — West 79, East 75
1952 — East 108, West 91
1951 — East 111, West 94
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.