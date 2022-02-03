NBA All-Star Rosters

|At Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Cleveland
|Sunday, Feb. 20
|(c-captain)
|Eastern Conference
|Starters
c-Kevin Durant, Brooklyn
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia
DeMar DeRozan, Chicago
Trae Young, Atlanta
Jimmy Butler, Miami
Darius Garland, Cleveland
James Harden, Brooklyn
Zach LaVine, Chicago
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee
Jayson Tatum, Boston
Fred VanVleet, Toronto
|Western Conference
|Starters
c-LeBron James, LA Lakers
Nikola Jokic, Denver
Andrew Wiggins, Golden State
Stephen Curry, Golden State
Ja Morant, Memphis
Devin Booker, Phoenix
Luka Doncic, Dallas
Rudy Gobert, Utah
Donovan Mitchell, Utah
Chris Paul, Phoenix
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments