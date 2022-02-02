NBA Prospect Watch: Serbian teen Nikola Jovic finds groove

After a slow start to the season, Nikola Jovic is showing why NBA scouts are high on him. The 18-year-old Serb has been flashing scoring and playmaking skills that few 6-foot-10 players possess.

And he thinks he’s still growing. Fortunately for Jovic, he played a lot of point guard as a youngster because he was never the tall one.

That experience has come in handy for the versatile Jovic now in his first full professional season for Mega, a Belgrade club that also features prospects Malcolm Cazalon and 17-year-old Nikola Durisic, who won’t be eligible until 2023.

“Sometimes I just play and I feel everything I am doing, I see the whole court,” Jovic told The Associated Press. “The court is like sometimes too small. I’m seeing everything.”

Jovic became a serious prospect with standout performances last summer at the FIBA U19 World Cup, where he was named to the tournament’s all-star team. Gonzaga star Chet Holmgren was the MVP for the champion U.S. squad. Serbia lost the bronze medal game 101-92 to a Canada team led by Bennedict Mathurin, Caleb Houstan and Zach Edey.

Then came the early season adjustment with Mega in the super-physical ABA League. His shooting was down and turnovers were up.

“I just needed to get some rhythm and now I’m feeling really comfortable and playing good,” said Jovic, who plays mostly as a small forward. “I’m trying to do everything on the court because I think I can be good at everything. I feel like I can shoot from everywhere.”

Jovic had 16 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists in a 104-75 win over Cedevita of Slovenia in late November and scored 25 points a few weeks later against Croatian club Spilt. He’s up to 37.7% from 3-point range.

“His versatility is his biggest asset as the combination of size, ball handling, passing and shooting allows him to be a connector that can fit in any system,” said Rafael Barlowe, an analyst and podcaster who runs NBA Draft Junkies.

With a slim frame, Jovic is working daily on gaining strength. He said “I hope so” when asked if he will declare for this year’s draft.

SIZE: 6-foot-10, 210 pounds.

STATS: 11.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.6 turnovers.

STRENGTHS: Shooting, passing, court vision. Though lacking an explosive first step, Jovic can drive, take contact and finish. The World Cup performances cemented Jovic “as the top international prospect in this draft class,” Barlowe said.

WEAKNESSES: Below-average athleticism. Jovic “lacks vertical pop and explosiveness and may struggle creating his own shot versus NBA defenders,” Barlowe said. “He also has a tendency to be a ball stopper that forces difficult shots.” Jovic said he’s been working on improving his one-on-one defense, especially against smaller players.

DRAFT PROJECTION: First round in most mock drafts.

Also worth watching:

G MALCOLM CAZALON:

The 6-foot-6 Frenchman was averaging 10.2 points per game and shooting 39.5% from behind the arc through 10 games for Mega before a left foot injury. He hopes to return in a few weeks. He worked out with several NBA teams before withdrawing his name from the 2021 draft.

“I was ready but I’m going to be more ready this year,” the 20-year-old Cazalon told The AP. “I’m not thinking about the draft right now, I’m thinking about coming back, playing good and being in shape for the workouts.”

The athletic Cazalon is good in transition and has become a more consistent shooter. Barlowe said Cazalon “could be a steal toward the back end of the draft. Best-case scenario, he fills a role as an athletic transition finisher and ball mover that can knock down open shots… He does a lot of things well but may not have an elite skill set he can hang his hat on.”

