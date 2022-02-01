NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Eastern Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Motor City
|9
|3
|.750
|½
|Grand Rapids
|7
|4
|.636
|2
|Capital City
|6
|4
|.600
|2½
|Wisconsin
|6
|4
|.600
|2½
|Delaware
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Long Island
|6
|6
|.500
|3½
|College Park
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Maine
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Windy City
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Greensboro
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Westchester
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Fort Wayne
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Cleveland
|2
|8
|.200
|6½
|Lakeland
|2
|10
|.167
|7½
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Western Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Iowa
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|South Bay
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Oklahoma City
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|Stockton
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Texas
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Birmingham
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Santa Cruz
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Austin
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Salt Lake City
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|Memphis
|2
|7
|.222
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|2
|9
|.182
|5½
___
Monday’s Games
Oklahoma City 113, South Bay 100
Capital City 116, Raptors 112
Birmingham 107, Agua Caliente 102
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 105, Greensboro 96
Motor City 118, Lakeland 104
Westchester 116, Delaware 107
Raptors 130, Windy City 93
Santa Cruz at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Greensboro at Delaware, 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Maine, 7 p.m.
Motor City at College Park, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.
