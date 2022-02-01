Trending:
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
February 1, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Raptors 10 3 .769
Motor City 9 3 .750 ½
Grand Rapids 7 4 .636 2
Capital City 6 4 .600
Wisconsin 6 4 .600
Delaware 5 4 .556 3
Long Island 6 6 .500
College Park 5 5 .500
Maine 5 5 .500
Windy City 5 6 .455 4
Greensboro 4 5 .444 4
Westchester 4 6 .400
Fort Wayne 3 6 .333 5
Cleveland 2 8 .200
Lakeland 2 10 .167

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
G League 0 0 .000
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 7 3 .700
Iowa 6 3 .667 ½
South Bay 6 3 .667 ½
Oklahoma City 8 5 .615 ½
Stockton 6 4 .600 1
Rio Grande Valley 6 4 .600 1
Texas 5 4 .556
Birmingham 5 5 .500 2
Santa Cruz 5 6 .455
Austin 3 4 .429
Salt Lake City 3 7 .300 4
Memphis 2 7 .222
Sioux Falls 2 9 .182

___

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City 113, South Bay 100

Capital City 116, Raptors 112

Birmingham 107, Agua Caliente 102

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 105, Greensboro 96

Motor City 118, Lakeland 104

Westchester 116, Delaware 107

Raptors 130, Windy City 93

Santa Cruz at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro at Delaware, 11 a.m.

Wisconsin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Maine, 7 p.m.

Motor City at College Park, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

