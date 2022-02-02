On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Raptors 10 3 .769
Motor City 9 3 .750 ½
Grand Rapids 7 4 .636 2
Capital City 6 4 .600
Wisconsin 6 4 .600
Delaware 5 4 .556 3
Long Island 6 6 .500
College Park 5 5 .500
Maine 5 5 .500
Windy City 5 6 .455 4
Greensboro 4 5 .444 4
Westchester 4 6 .400
Fort Wayne 3 6 .333 5
Cleveland 2 8 .200
Lakeland 2 10 .167

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
G League 0 0 .000
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 7 3 .700
Iowa 6 3 .667 ½
South Bay 6 3 .667 ½
Rio Grande Valley 7 4 .636 ½
Oklahoma City 8 5 .615 ½
Stockton 6 4 .600 1
Texas 5 4 .556
Birmingham 6 5 .545
Austin 3 4 .429
Santa Cruz 5 7 .417 3
Salt Lake City 3 8 .273
Memphis 2 7 .222
Sioux Falls 2 9 .182

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 105, Greensboro 96

Motor City 118, Lakeland 104

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Westchester 117, Delaware 107

Raptors 130, Windy City 93

Birmingham 122, Santa Cruz 110

Rio Grande Valley 111, Salt Lake City 109

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro at Delaware, 11 a.m.

Wisconsin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Grand Rapids at Maine, 7 p.m.

Motor City at College Park, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Long Island at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|1 Unit 42 by Palo Alto Networks
2|1 govDelivery Administrator Training...
2|1 DevSecOps for Public Sector: A Roadmap...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

John Kirby speaks at a briefing at the Pentagon