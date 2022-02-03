On Air: Ask the CIO
NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
February 3, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Raptors 10 3 .769
Motor City 9 3 .750 ½
Capital City 7 4 .636 2
Grand Rapids 7 4 .636 2
Delaware 6 4 .600
Wisconsin 6 4 .600
Long Island 7 6 .538 3
College Park 5 5 .500
Maine 5 5 .500
Windy City 5 6 .455 4
Greensboro 4 6 .400
Westchester 4 6 .400
Fort Wayne 3 7 .300
Cleveland 2 9 .182 7
Lakeland 2 10 .167

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 7 3 .700
South Bay 6 3 .667 ½
Stockton 7 4 .636 ½
Rio Grande Valley 7 4 .636 ½
Oklahoma City 8 5 .615 ½
Iowa 6 4 .600 1
Birmingham 6 5 .545
Texas 5 5 .500 2
Austin 3 4 .429
Santa Cruz 5 7 .417 3
Memphis 3 7 .300 4
Salt Lake City 3 8 .273
Sioux Falls 2 9 .182

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 109, Cleveland 105

Capital City 126, Fort Wayne 121

Stockton 109, Texas 99

Memphis 111, Iowa 103

Thursday’s Games

Delaware 109, Greensboro 105, 2OT

Wisconsin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Maine, 7 p.m.

Motor City at College Park, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Long Island at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Maine, 1 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakeland, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Austin at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Windy City at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.

