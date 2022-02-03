NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Motor City
|9
|3
|.750
|½
|Capital City
|7
|4
|.636
|2
|Grand Rapids
|7
|4
|.636
|2
|Delaware
|6
|4
|.600
|2½
|Wisconsin
|6
|4
|.600
|2½
|Long Island
|7
|6
|.538
|3
|College Park
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Maine
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Windy City
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Greensboro
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Westchester
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Fort Wayne
|3
|7
|.300
|5½
|Cleveland
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|Lakeland
|2
|10
|.167
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|South Bay
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Stockton
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Oklahoma City
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|Iowa
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Birmingham
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Texas
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Austin
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Santa Cruz
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Memphis
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|Salt Lake City
|3
|8
|.273
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|2
|9
|.182
|5½
Wednesday’s Games
Long Island 109, Cleveland 105
Capital City 126, Fort Wayne 121
Stockton 109, Texas 99
Memphis 111, Iowa 103
Thursday’s Games
Delaware 109, Greensboro 105, 2OT
Wisconsin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Maine, 7 p.m.
Motor City at College Park, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Long Island at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Maine, 1 p.m.
Greensboro at Lakeland, 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Austin at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Windy City at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.
South Bay at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.
