NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Motor City
|9
|3
|.750
|1
|Grand Rapids
|8
|4
|.667
|2
|Delaware
|6
|4
|.600
|3
|Capital City
|7
|5
|.583
|3
|Long Island
|8
|6
|.571
|3
|Wisconsin
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|College Park
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|Maine
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Greensboro
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Windy City
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Westchester
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|Fort Wayne
|4
|7
|.364
|5½
|Lakeland
|3
|10
|.231
|7½
|Cleveland
|2
|10
|.167
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|South Bay
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Stockton
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Agua Caliente
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Oklahoma City
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|Iowa
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Birmingham
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Texas
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Austin
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Santa Cruz
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Memphis
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|Sioux Falls
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|Salt Lake City
|3
|9
|.250
|5
___
Thursday’s Games
Delaware 109, Greensboro 105, 2OT
Lakeland 134, Wisconsin 115
Raptors 104, Windy City 89
Sioux Falls 116, Agua Caliente 109
South Bay 132, Salt Lake City 120
Friday’s Games
Fort Wayne 117, Capital City 106
Grand Rapids 116, Maine 108
Greensboro 127, Wisconsin 109
Long Island 118, Cleveland 113, 2OT
Motor City at College Park, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Windy City at Westchester, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Long Island at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Maine, 1 p.m.
Greensboro at Lakeland, 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Austin at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Windy City at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.
South Bay at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Lakeland at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Motor City, 7 p.m.
