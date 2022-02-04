Trending:
NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
February 4, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Raptors 11 3 .786
Motor City 9 3 .750 1
Grand Rapids 8 4 .667 2
Delaware 6 4 .600 3
Capital City 7 5 .583 3
Long Island 8 6 .571 3
Wisconsin 6 6 .500 4
College Park 5 5 .500 4
Maine 5 6 .455
Greensboro 5 6 .455
Windy City 5 7 .417 5
Westchester 4 6 .400 5
Fort Wayne 4 7 .364
Lakeland 3 10 .231
Cleveland 2 10 .167 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
South Bay 7 3 .700
Stockton 7 4 .636 ½
Agua Caliente 7 4 .636 ½
Rio Grande Valley 7 4 .636 ½
Oklahoma City 8 5 .615 ½
Iowa 6 4 .600 1
Birmingham 6 5 .545
Texas 5 5 .500 2
Austin 3 4 .429
Santa Cruz 5 7 .417 3
Memphis 3 7 .300 4
Sioux Falls 3 9 .250 5
Salt Lake City 3 9 .250 5

___

Thursday’s Games

Delaware 109, Greensboro 105, 2OT

Lakeland 134, Wisconsin 115

Raptors 104, Windy City 89

Sioux Falls 116, Agua Caliente 109

South Bay 132, Salt Lake City 120

Friday’s Games

Fort Wayne 117, Capital City 106

Grand Rapids 116, Maine 108

Greensboro 127, Wisconsin 109

Long Island 118, Cleveland 113, 2OT

Motor City at College Park, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Westchester, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Long Island at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Maine, 1 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakeland, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Austin at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Windy City at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Lakeland at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Motor City, 7 p.m.

