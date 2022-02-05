On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Raptors 11 3 .786
Motor City 10 3 .769 ½
Grand Rapids 8 4 .667 2
Delaware 6 4 .600 3
Capital City 7 5 .583 3
Long Island 8 6 .571 3
Wisconsin 6 6 .500 4
Windy City 6 7 .462
College Park 5 6 .455
Maine 5 6 .455
Greensboro 5 6 .455
Fort Wayne 4 7 .364
Westchester 4 7 .364
Lakeland 3 10 .231
Cleveland 2 10 .167 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 8 4 .667
Agua Caliente 7 4 .636 ½
South Bay 7 4 .636 ½
Iowa 6 4 .600 1
Stockton 7 5 .583 1
Birmingham 7 5 .583 1
Oklahoma City 8 6 .571 1
Texas 6 5 .545
Austin 4 4 .500 2
Santa Cruz 5 8 .385
Salt Lake City 4 9 .308
Memphis 3 8 .273
Sioux Falls 3 9 .250 5

___

Friday’s Games

Fort Wayne 117, Capital City 106

Grand Rapids 116, Maine 108

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

Greensboro 127, Wisconsin 109

Long Island 118, Cleveland 113, 2OT

Motor City 127, College Park 124, OT

Windy City 107, Westchester 90

Birmingham 129, Memphis 116

Austin 109, Oklahoma City 104

Rio Grande Valley 127, Santa Cruz 115

Salt Lake City 117, South Bay 116, OT

        Read more: Sports News

Texas 99, Stockton 91

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Long Island at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Maine, 1 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakeland, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Birmingham at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 4 p.m.

Austin at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Windy City at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Lakeland at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Austin at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.

Delaware at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Raptors at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|11 Caffeine and Collaboration: Agile...
2|11 AWS Technical Essentials Day for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers board a C-17 aircraft as they deploy to Europe