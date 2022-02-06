On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
February 6, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 11 3 .786
Raptors 11 4 .733 ½
Grand Rapids 8 4 .667 2
Delaware 7 4 .636
Capital City 7 5 .583 3
Long Island 8 7 .533
Wisconsin 6 6 .500 4
Windy City 6 7 .462
College Park 5 6 .455
Maine 5 6 .455
Greensboro 5 6 .455
Fort Wayne 4 7 .364
Westchester 4 7 .364
Lakeland 3 10 .231
Cleveland 2 10 .167 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 8 4 .667
Rio Grande Valley 8 4 .667
South Bay 7 4 .636 ½
Stockton 7 5 .583 1
Birmingham 7 5 .583 1
Oklahoma City 8 6 .571 1
Texas 6 5 .545
Iowa 6 5 .545
Austin 4 4 .500 2
Santa Cruz 5 8 .385
Salt Lake City 4 9 .308
Memphis 3 8 .273
Sioux Falls 3 9 .250 5

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 126, Raptors 121

Motor City 117, Long Island 101

Agua Caliente 133, Iowa 111

Sunday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Maine, 1 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakeland, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 4 p.m.

Austin at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Windy City at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Lakeland at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Austin at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.

Delaware at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Raptors at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

College Park at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Motor City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

