NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Raptors
|11
|4
|.733
|½
|Grand Rapids
|8
|4
|.667
|2
|Delaware
|7
|4
|.636
|2½
|Capital City
|7
|5
|.583
|3
|Long Island
|8
|7
|.533
|3½
|Wisconsin
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Windy City
|6
|7
|.462
|4½
|College Park
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Maine
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Greensboro
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Fort Wayne
|4
|7
|.364
|5½
|Westchester
|4
|7
|.364
|5½
|Lakeland
|3
|10
|.231
|7½
|Cleveland
|2
|10
|.167
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|South Bay
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Stockton
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Birmingham
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Oklahoma City
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|Texas
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Iowa
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Austin
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Santa Cruz
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|Salt Lake City
|4
|9
|.308
|4½
|Memphis
|3
|8
|.273
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|3
|9
|.250
|5
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware 126, Raptors 121
Motor City 117, Long Island 101
Agua Caliente 133, Iowa 111
Sunday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Maine, 1 p.m.
Greensboro at Lakeland, 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 4 p.m.
Austin at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Windy City at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.
South Bay at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Lakeland at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Austin at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.
Delaware at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.
Raptors at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
College Park at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.
Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Motor City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Texas, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
