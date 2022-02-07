NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Raptors
|11
|4
|.733
|½
|Grand Rapids
|9
|4
|.692
|1½
|Delaware
|7
|4
|.636
|2½
|Capital City
|7
|5
|.583
|3
|Long Island
|8
|7
|.533
|3½
|Wisconsin
|6
|7
|.462
|4½
|College Park
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Windy City
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Fort Wayne
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Maine
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Greensboro
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Westchester
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Lakeland
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|Cleveland
|2
|10
|.167
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|South Bay
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Stockton
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Oklahoma City
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|Iowa
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Birmingham
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Texas
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Austin
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Santa Cruz
|5
|9
|.357
|4
|Memphis
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|Sioux Falls
|4
|9
|.308
|4½
|Salt Lake City
|4
|9
|.308
|4½
Sunday’s Games
Grand Rapids 111, Maine 97
Lakeland 107, Greensboro 97
Fort Wayne 113, Wisconsin 110
Sioux Falls 111, Birmingham 104
Memphis 110, Texas 97
Westchester 117, Windy City 111
South Bay 112, Santa Cruz 110
Austin at Iowa, ppd
Monday’s Games
Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Lakeland at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Austin at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Delaware at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.
Raptors at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Austin at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
College Park at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.
Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Motor City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Texas, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Westchester at College Park, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.
Delaware at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 12 p.m.
Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.
