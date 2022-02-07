On Air: Business of Government Hour
NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
February 7, 2022
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 11 3 .786
Raptors 11 4 .733 ½
Grand Rapids 9 4 .692
Delaware 7 4 .636
Capital City 7 5 .583 3
Long Island 8 7 .533
Wisconsin 6 7 .462
College Park 5 6 .455
Windy City 6 8 .429 5
Fort Wayne 5 7 .417 5
Maine 5 7 .417 5
Greensboro 5 7 .417 5
Westchester 5 7 .417 5
Lakeland 4 10 .286 7
Cleveland 2 10 .167 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 8 4 .667
South Bay 8 4 .667
Rio Grande Valley 8 4 .667
Stockton 7 5 .583 1
Oklahoma City 8 6 .571 1
Iowa 6 5 .545
Birmingham 7 6 .538
Texas 6 6 .500 2
Austin 4 4 .500 2
Santa Cruz 5 9 .357 4
Memphis 4 8 .333 4
Sioux Falls 4 9 .308
Salt Lake City 4 9 .308

___

Sunday’s Games

Grand Rapids 111, Maine 97

Lakeland 107, Greensboro 97

Fort Wayne 113, Wisconsin 110

Sioux Falls 111, Birmingham 104

Memphis 110, Texas 97

Westchester 117, Windy City 111

South Bay 112, Santa Cruz 110

Austin at Iowa, ppd

Monday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Lakeland at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Austin at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Raptors at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Austin at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

College Park at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Motor City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Westchester at College Park, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.

Delaware at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 12 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

