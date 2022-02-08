NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Raptors
|11
|4
|.733
|1
|Grand Rapids
|9
|4
|.692
|2
|Delaware
|7
|4
|.636
|3
|Capital City
|7
|5
|.583
|3½
|Long Island
|8
|8
|.500
|4½
|Westchester
|6
|7
|.462
|5
|Wisconsin
|6
|7
|.462
|5
|College Park
|5
|6
|.455
|5
|Windy City
|6
|8
|.429
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|5
|7
|.417
|5½
|Maine
|5
|7
|.417
|5½
|Greensboro
|5
|7
|.417
|5½
|Lakeland
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|Cleveland
|2
|10
|.167
|8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|South Bay
|8
|4
|.667
|½
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|4
|.667
|½
|Stockton
|7
|5
|.583
|1½
|Iowa
|7
|5
|.583
|1½
|Birmingham
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Oklahoma City
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|Texas
|6
|6
|.500
|2½
|Austin
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Santa Cruz
|5
|9
|.357
|4½
|Memphis
|4
|8
|.333
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|Salt Lake City
|4
|9
|.308
|5
___
Monday’s Games
Agua Caliente 108, Oklahoma City 100
Motor City 116, Long Island 105
Westchester 114, Lakeland 105
Iowa 121, Austin 115
Tuesday’s Games
Delaware at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.
Raptors at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Austin at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
College Park at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.
Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Motor City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Texas, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Westchester at College Park, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.
Delaware at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 12 p.m.
Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Capital City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
