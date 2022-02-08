On Air: Off The Shelf
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
February 8, 2022 10:07 am
All Times EST
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 12 3 .800
Raptors 11 4 .733 1
Grand Rapids 9 4 .692 2
Delaware 7 4 .636 3
Capital City 7 5 .583
Long Island 8 8 .500
Westchester 6 7 .462 5
Wisconsin 6 7 .462 5
College Park 5 6 .455 5
Windy City 6 8 .429
Fort Wayne 5 7 .417
Maine 5 7 .417
Greensboro 5 7 .417
Lakeland 4 11 .267 8
Cleveland 2 10 .167

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 9 4 .692
South Bay 8 4 .667 ½
Rio Grande Valley 8 4 .667 ½
Stockton 7 5 .583
Iowa 7 5 .583
Birmingham 7 6 .538 2
Oklahoma City 8 7 .533 2
Texas 6 6 .500
Austin 4 5 .444 3
Santa Cruz 5 9 .357
Memphis 4 8 .333
Sioux Falls 4 9 .308 5
Salt Lake City 4 9 .308 5

___

Monday’s Games

Agua Caliente 108, Oklahoma City 100

Motor City 116, Long Island 105

Westchester 114, Lakeland 105

Iowa 121, Austin 115

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Raptors at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Austin at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

College Park at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Motor City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Westchester at College Park, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.

Delaware at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 12 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Capital City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

