NBAGL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Raptors
|12
|4
|.750
|½
|Grand Rapids
|9
|4
|.692
|2
|Delaware
|8
|4
|.667
|2½
|Capital City
|7
|6
|.538
|4
|Long Island
|8
|8
|.500
|4½
|College Park
|6
|6
|.500
|4½
|Westchester
|6
|7
|.462
|5
|Wisconsin
|6
|7
|.462
|5
|Windy City
|6
|8
|.429
|5½
|Maine
|5
|7
|.417
|5½
|Greensboro
|5
|7
|.417
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|Lakeland
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|Cleveland
|2
|11
|.154
|9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|South Bay
|8
|4
|.667
|½
|Birmingham
|8
|6
|.571
|1½
|Stockton
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Iowa
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Oklahoma City
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|Texas
|6
|6
|.500
|2½
|Austin
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Santa Cruz
|5
|9
|.357
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|Salt Lake City
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|Memphis
|4
|9
|.308
|5
___
Tuesday’s Games
Delaware 129, Fort Wayne 117
Raptors 110, Cleveland 99
Austin 118, Iowa 115, OT
Birmingham 122, Memphis 110
Rio Grande Valley 121, Stockton 103
Wednesday’s Games
College Park 120, Capital City 113
Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Motor City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Texas, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Westchester at College Park, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.
Delaware at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 12 p.m.
Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Capital City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fort Wayne at College Park, 6:30 p.m.
Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.
G League at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 8 p.m.
