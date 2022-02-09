On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 12 3 .800
Raptors 12 4 .750 ½
Grand Rapids 9 4 .692 2
Delaware 8 4 .667
Capital City 7 6 .538 4
Long Island 8 8 .500
College Park 6 6 .500
Westchester 6 7 .462 5
Wisconsin 6 7 .462 5
Windy City 6 8 .429
Maine 5 7 .417
Greensboro 5 7 .417
Fort Wayne 5 8 .385 6
Lakeland 4 11 .267 8
Cleveland 2 11 .154 9

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 9 4 .692
Rio Grande Valley 9 4 .692
South Bay 8 4 .667 ½
Birmingham 8 6 .571
Stockton 7 6 .538 2
Iowa 7 6 .538 2
Oklahoma City 8 7 .533 2
Texas 6 6 .500
Austin 5 5 .500
Santa Cruz 5 9 .357
Sioux Falls 4 9 .308 5
Salt Lake City 4 9 .308 5
Memphis 4 9 .308 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware 129, Fort Wayne 117

Raptors 110, Cleveland 99

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Austin 118, Iowa 115, OT

Birmingham 122, Memphis 110

Rio Grande Valley 121, Stockton 103

Wednesday’s Games

College Park 120, Capital City 113

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Motor City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Thursday’s Games

Westchester at College Park, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.

Delaware at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 12 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Capital City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.

G League at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|16 Tech Expo for Fort Meade
2|16 Basic Contracting for GSA Schedules
2|16 VMware Tallahassee Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Customs and Border Protection examines imported flowers in Miami