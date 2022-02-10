On Air: Ask the CIO
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 12 4 .750
Raptors 12 4 .750
Grand Rapids 9 4 .692
Delaware 8 4 .667 2
Capital City 7 6 .538
College Park 7 6 .538
Long Island 8 8 .500 4
Greensboro 6 7 .462
Wisconsin 6 7 .462
Windy City 6 8 .429 5
Westchester 6 8 .429 5
Maine 5 7 .417 5
Fort Wayne 5 8 .385
Lakeland 4 11 .267
Cleveland 2 11 .154

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 10 4 .714
Rio Grande Valley 9 4 .692 ½
South Bay 8 4 .667 1
Stockton 8 6 .571 2
Iowa 8 6 .571 2
Birmingham 8 6 .571 2
Oklahoma City 9 7 .563 2
Austin 5 5 .500 3
Texas 6 7 .462
Santa Cruz 5 9 .357 5
Sioux Falls 4 10 .286 6
Salt Lake City 4 10 .286 6
Memphis 4 10 .286 6

___

Wednesday’s Games

College Park 120, Capital City 113

Oklahoma City 108, Sioux Falls 97

Greensboro 120, Motor City 102

Agua Caliente 121, Texas 115

Stockton 111, Salt Lake City 97

Thursday’s Games

College Park 123, Westchester 118

Iowa 111, Memphis 106, 2OT

Delaware at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 12 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Capital City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.

G League at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Westchester, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 2 p.m.

Capital City at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.

