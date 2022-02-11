On Air: Cyber Chat
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 12 4 .750
Raptors 12 4 .750
Delaware 9 4 .692
Grand Rapids 9 4 .692
Capital City 7 6 .538
College Park 7 6 .538
Long Island 8 8 .500 4
Maine 6 7 .462
Greensboro 6 7 .462
Windy City 6 8 .429 5
Westchester 6 8 .429 5
Wisconsin 6 8 .429 5
Fort Wayne 5 9 .357 6
Lakeland 4 11 .267
Cleveland 2 11 .154

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 10 4 .714
Rio Grande Valley 10 4 .714
South Bay 8 5 .615
Stockton 8 6 .571 2
Iowa 8 6 .571 2
Birmingham 8 6 .571 2
Oklahoma City 9 7 .563 2
Texas 6 7 .462
Austin 5 6 .455
Santa Cruz 6 9 .400
Sioux Falls 4 10 .286 6
Salt Lake City 4 10 .286 6
Memphis 4 10 .286 6

___

Thursday’s Games

College Park 123, Westchester 118

Iowa 111, Memphis 106, 2OT

Delaware 134, Fort Wayne 121

Rio Grande Valley 139, Austin 127

Maine 121, Wisconsin 117

Santa Cruz 117, South Bay 111

Friday’s Games

Capital City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.

G League at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Westchester, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 2 p.m.

Capital City at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne at College Park, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

