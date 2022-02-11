NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Raptors
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Delaware
|9
|4
|.692
|1½
|Grand Rapids
|9
|4
|.692
|1½
|Capital City
|7
|6
|.538
|3½
|College Park
|7
|6
|.538
|3½
|Long Island
|8
|8
|.500
|4
|Maine
|6
|7
|.462
|4½
|Greensboro
|6
|7
|.462
|4½
|Windy City
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Westchester
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Wisconsin
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Fort Wayne
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|Lakeland
|4
|11
|.267
|7½
|Cleveland
|2
|11
|.154
|8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|South Bay
|8
|5
|.615
|1½
|Stockton
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Iowa
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Birmingham
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Oklahoma City
|9
|7
|.563
|2
|Texas
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|Austin
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|Santa Cruz
|6
|9
|.400
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|Salt Lake City
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|Memphis
|4
|10
|.286
|6
___
Thursday’s Games
College Park 123, Westchester 118
Iowa 111, Memphis 106, 2OT
Delaware 134, Fort Wayne 121
Rio Grande Valley 139, Austin 127
Maine 121, Wisconsin 117
Santa Cruz 117, South Bay 111
Friday’s Games
Capital City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fort Wayne at College Park, 6:30 p.m.
Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.
G League at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Westchester, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 2 p.m.
Capital City at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Fort Wayne at College Park, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments