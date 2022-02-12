On Air: Safe Money Radio
NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
February 12, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 12 4 .750
Raptors 12 4 .750
Delaware 9 4 .692
Grand Rapids 9 5 .643 2
Capital City 8 6 .571 3
College Park 7 6 .538
Long Island 9 8 .529
Maine 6 7 .462
Greensboro 6 7 .462
Westchester 6 8 .429 5
Wisconsin 6 8 .429 5
Windy City 6 9 .400
Fort Wayne 5 9 .357 6
Lakeland 4 11 .267
Cleveland 2 11 .154

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 11 4 .733
Rio Grande Valley 10 4 .714 ½
South Bay 8 5 .615 2
Iowa 8 6 .571
Birmingham 8 6 .571
Oklahoma City 9 7 .563
Stockton 8 7 .533 3
Austin 5 6 .455 4
Texas 6 8 .429
Santa Cruz 6 9 .400 5
Sioux Falls 5 10 .333 6
Salt Lake City 4 10 .286
Memphis 4 10 .286

___

Friday’s Games

Capital City 117, Grand Rapids 114

Sioux Falls 113, Stockton 101

Long Island 110, Windy City 107

Agua Caliente 127, Texas 111

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.

G League at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Westchester, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 2 p.m.

Capital City at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne at College Park, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

G League at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

