NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Raptors
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Delaware
|9
|4
|.692
|1½
|Grand Rapids
|9
|5
|.643
|2
|Capital City
|8
|6
|.571
|3
|College Park
|7
|6
|.538
|3½
|Long Island
|9
|8
|.529
|3½
|Maine
|6
|7
|.462
|4½
|Greensboro
|6
|7
|.462
|4½
|Westchester
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Wisconsin
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Windy City
|6
|9
|.400
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|Lakeland
|4
|11
|.267
|7½
|Cleveland
|2
|11
|.154
|8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|10
|4
|.714
|½
|South Bay
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|Iowa
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Birmingham
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|9
|7
|.563
|2½
|Stockton
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Austin
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Texas
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|Santa Cruz
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|Sioux Falls
|5
|10
|.333
|6
|Salt Lake City
|4
|10
|.286
|6½
|Memphis
|4
|10
|.286
|6½
Friday’s Games
Capital City 117, Grand Rapids 114
Sioux Falls 113, Stockton 101
Long Island 110, Windy City 107
Agua Caliente 127, Texas 111
Saturday’s Games
Fort Wayne at College Park, 6:30 p.m.
Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.
G League at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Westchester, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 2 p.m.
Capital City at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Fort Wayne at College Park, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
G League at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.
