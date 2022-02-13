On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
February 13, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Raptors 13 4 .765
Motor City 12 4 .750 ½
Delaware 9 5 .643
Grand Rapids 9 5 .643
Capital City 8 6 .571
Long Island 10 8 .556
College Park 7 7 .500
Maine 7 7 .500
Greensboro 6 8 .429
Westchester 6 8 .429
Wisconsin 6 8 .429
Fort Wayne 6 9 .400 6
Windy City 6 10 .375
Lakeland 4 11 .267 8
Cleveland 2 11 .154 9

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 11 4 .733
Rio Grande Valley 11 4 .733
South Bay 9 5 .643
Iowa 8 6 .571
Oklahoma City 9 7 .563
Stockton 8 7 .533 3
Birmingham 8 7 .533 3
Austin 5 6 .455 4
Texas 6 8 .429
Sioux Falls 6 10 .375
Santa Cruz 6 10 .375
Memphis 4 10 .286
Salt Lake City 4 11 .267 7

___

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne 112, College Park 97

Maine 105, Greensboro 99

Raptors 109, Delaware 104

South Bay 127, Santa Cruz 89

Wisconsin 103, G League 93

Long Island 112, Windy City 98

Sioux Falls 119, Salt Lake City 107

Rio Grande Valley 140, Birmingham 120

G League at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Westchester, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 2 p.m.

Capital City at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne at College Park, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

G League at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Birmingham at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Volley for serve!