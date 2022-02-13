NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Motor City
|12
|4
|.750
|½
|Delaware
|9
|5
|.643
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|9
|5
|.643
|2½
|Capital City
|8
|6
|.571
|3½
|Long Island
|10
|8
|.556
|3½
|College Park
|7
|7
|.500
|4½
|Maine
|7
|7
|.500
|4½
|Greensboro
|6
|8
|.429
|5½
|Westchester
|6
|8
|.429
|5½
|Wisconsin
|6
|8
|.429
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|6
|9
|.400
|6
|Windy City
|6
|10
|.375
|6½
|Lakeland
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|Cleveland
|2
|11
|.154
|9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|South Bay
|9
|5
|.643
|1½
|Iowa
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|9
|7
|.563
|2½
|Stockton
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Birmingham
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Austin
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Texas
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
|Santa Cruz
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
|Memphis
|4
|10
|.286
|6½
|Salt Lake City
|4
|11
|.267
|7
Saturday’s Games
Fort Wayne 112, College Park 97
Maine 105, Greensboro 99
Raptors 109, Delaware 104
South Bay 127, Santa Cruz 89
Wisconsin 103, G League 93
Long Island 112, Windy City 98
Sioux Falls 119, Salt Lake City 107
Rio Grande Valley 140, Birmingham 120
G League at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Westchester, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 2 p.m.
Capital City at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Fort Wayne at College Park, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
G League at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Birmingham at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
