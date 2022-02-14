NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Motor City
|12
|4
|.750
|½
|Delaware
|9
|5
|.643
|2½
|Capital City
|9
|6
|.600
|3
|Long Island
|11
|8
|.579
|3
|Grand Rapids
|9
|7
|.563
|3½
|Maine
|7
|7
|.500
|4½
|College Park
|7
|8
|.467
|5
|Westchester
|7
|8
|.467
|5
|Fort Wayne
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|Greensboro
|6
|8
|.429
|5½
|Wisconsin
|6
|8
|.429
|5½
|Windy City
|6
|10
|.375
|6½
|Lakeland
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|Cleveland
|2
|12
|.143
|9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|South Bay
|9
|5
|.643
|1½
|Iowa
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Stockton
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Birmingham
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Oklahoma City
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Austin
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Texas
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
|Santa Cruz
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
|Memphis
|5
|10
|.333
|6
|Salt Lake City
|4
|11
|.267
|7
___
Sunday’s Games
Westchester 141, Cleveland 100
Memphis 104, Oklahoma City 97
Capital City 106, Grand Rapids 103
Monday’s Games
Fort Wayne 137, College Park 128
Long Island 115, Grand Rapids 86
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
G League at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Birmingham at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
College Park at Maine, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
