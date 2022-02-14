Trending:
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
February 14, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Raptors 13 4 .765
Motor City 12 4 .750 ½
Delaware 9 5 .643
Capital City 9 6 .600 3
Long Island 11 8 .579 3
Grand Rapids 9 7 .563
Maine 7 7 .500
College Park 7 8 .467 5
Westchester 7 8 .467 5
Fort Wayne 7 9 .438
Greensboro 6 8 .429
Wisconsin 6 8 .429
Windy City 6 10 .375
Lakeland 4 11 .267 8
Cleveland 2 12 .143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 11 4 .733
Rio Grande Valley 11 4 .733
South Bay 9 5 .643
Iowa 8 6 .571
Stockton 8 7 .533 3
Birmingham 8 7 .533 3
Oklahoma City 9 8 .529 3
Austin 5 6 .455 4
Texas 6 8 .429
Sioux Falls 6 10 .375
Santa Cruz 6 10 .375
Memphis 5 10 .333 6
Salt Lake City 4 11 .267 7

___

Sunday’s Games

Westchester 141, Cleveland 100

Memphis 104, Oklahoma City 97

Capital City 106, Grand Rapids 103

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne 137, College Park 128

Long Island 115, Grand Rapids 86

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

G League at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Birmingham at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

College Park at Maine, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

