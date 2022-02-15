NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Motor City
|12
|4
|.750
|½
|Delaware
|9
|5
|.643
|2½
|Capital City
|9
|6
|.600
|3
|Long Island
|11
|8
|.579
|3
|Grand Rapids
|9
|7
|.563
|3½
|Maine
|7
|7
|.500
|4½
|College Park
|7
|8
|.467
|5
|Westchester
|7
|8
|.467
|5
|Fort Wayne
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|Greensboro
|6
|8
|.429
|5½
|Wisconsin
|6
|8
|.429
|5½
|Windy City
|6
|10
|.375
|6½
|Lakeland
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|Cleveland
|2
|12
|.143
|9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|4
|.733
|½
|South Bay
|9
|5
|.643
|2
|Oklahoma City
|10
|8
|.556
|3
|Stockton
|8
|7
|.533
|3½
|Iowa
|8
|7
|.533
|3½
|Birmingham
|8
|7
|.533
|3½
|Texas
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Austin
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Santa Cruz
|7
|10
|.412
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|Memphis
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|Salt Lake City
|4
|11
|.267
|7½
___
Monday’s Games
Long Island 115, Grand Rapids 86
Fort Wayne 137, College Park 128
Oklahoma City 116, Memphis 87
Santa Cruz 119, Iowa 113
Agua Caliente 116, Austin 78
Tuesday’s Games
G League at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Birmingham at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
College Park at Maine, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled.
