Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Raptors 13 4 .765
Motor City 12 4 .750 ½
Delaware 9 5 .643
Capital City 9 6 .600 3
Long Island 11 8 .579 3
Grand Rapids 9 7 .563
Maine 7 7 .500
College Park 7 8 .467 5
Westchester 7 8 .467 5
Fort Wayne 7 9 .438
Greensboro 6 8 .429
Wisconsin 6 8 .429
Windy City 6 10 .375
Lakeland 4 11 .267 8
Cleveland 2 12 .143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 12 4 .750
Rio Grande Valley 11 4 .733 ½
South Bay 9 5 .643 2
Oklahoma City 10 8 .556 3
Stockton 8 7 .533
Iowa 8 7 .533
Birmingham 8 7 .533
Texas 6 8 .429 5
Austin 5 7 .417 5
Santa Cruz 7 10 .412
Sioux Falls 6 10 .375 6
Memphis 5 11 .313 7
Salt Lake City 4 11 .267

___

Monday’s Games

Long Island 115, Grand Rapids 86

Fort Wayne 137, College Park 128

Oklahoma City 116, Memphis 87

Santa Cruz 119, Iowa 113

Agua Caliente 116, Austin 78

Tuesday’s Games

G League at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Birmingham at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

College Park at Maine, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

