Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 10:07 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Raptors 13 4 .765
Motor City 12 4 .750 ½
Delaware 9 5 .643
Capital City 9 6 .600 3
Long Island 11 8 .579 3
Grand Rapids 9 7 .563
Maine 7 7 .500
College Park 7 8 .467 5
Westchester 7 8 .467 5
Fort Wayne 7 9 .438
Greensboro 6 8 .429
Windy City 7 10 .412 6
Wisconsin 6 9 .400 6
Lakeland 4 11 .267 8
Cleveland 2 12 .143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 12 4 .750
Rio Grande Valley 11 5 .688 1
South Bay 10 5 .667
Oklahoma City 10 8 .556 3
Iowa 8 7 .533
Birmingham 8 7 .533
Stockton 8 8 .500 4
Texas 7 8 .467
Austin 5 7 .417 5
Sioux Falls 7 10 .412
Santa Cruz 7 10 .412
Memphis 5 11 .313 7
Salt Lake City 4 12 .250 8

___

Tuesday’s Games

Motor City 126, G League 108

Sioux Falls 130, Rio Grande Valley 119

Windy City 111, Wisconsin 101

South Bay 116, Salt Lake City 115

Texas 113, Stockton 107

Wednesday’s Games

Birmingham at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

College Park at Maine, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

