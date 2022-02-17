NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Raptors
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Delaware
|10
|5
|.667
|1½
|Capital City
|10
|6
|.625
|2
|Long Island
|12
|8
|.600
|2
|Grand Rapids
|9
|8
|.529
|3½
|Westchester
|8
|8
|.500
|4
|Maine
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|College Park
|7
|8
|.467
|4½
|Fort Wayne
|7
|9
|.438
|5
|Greensboro
|6
|9
|.400
|5½
|Wisconsin
|6
|9
|.400
|5½
|Windy City
|7
|11
|.389
|6
|Lakeland
|4
|11
|.267
|7½
|Cleveland
|2
|12
|.143
|9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|South Bay
|11
|5
|.688
|½
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|5
|.688
|½
|Birmingham
|9
|7
|.563
|2½
|Iowa
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Oklahoma City
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Stockton
|8
|8
|.500
|3½
|Texas
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Austin
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|Sioux Falls
|7
|10
|.412
|5
|Santa Cruz
|7
|10
|.412
|5
|Memphis
|5
|11
|.313
|6½
|Salt Lake City
|4
|13
|.235
|8
___
Wednesday’s Games
Birmingham 102, Oklahoma City 96
Long Island 115, Grand Rapids 102
Westchester 119, Raptors 106
Capital City 106, Greensboro 85
Austin 125, Salt Lake City 104
South Bay 111, Agua Caliente 98
Thursday’s Games
Delaware 115, Windy City 96
College Park at Maine, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Games
G League at Cleveland, 2 p.m.
