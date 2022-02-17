Trending:
NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
February 17, 2022 10:07 am
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 12 4 .750
Raptors 13 5 .722
Delaware 10 5 .667
Capital City 10 6 .625 2
Long Island 12 8 .600 2
Grand Rapids 9 8 .529
Westchester 8 8 .500 4
Maine 7 7 .500 4
College Park 7 8 .467
Fort Wayne 7 9 .438 5
Greensboro 6 9 .400
Wisconsin 6 9 .400
Windy City 7 11 .389 6
Lakeland 4 11 .267
Cleveland 2 12 .143 9

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 12 5 .706
South Bay 11 5 .688 ½
Rio Grande Valley 11 5 .688 ½
Birmingham 9 7 .563
Iowa 8 7 .533 3
Oklahoma City 10 9 .526 3
Stockton 8 8 .500
Texas 7 8 .467 4
Austin 6 7 .462 4
Sioux Falls 7 10 .412 5
Santa Cruz 7 10 .412 5
Memphis 5 11 .313
Salt Lake City 4 13 .235 8

___

Wednesday’s Games

Birmingham 102, Oklahoma City 96

Long Island 115, Grand Rapids 102

Westchester 119, Raptors 106

Capital City 106, Greensboro 85

Austin 125, Salt Lake City 104

South Bay 111, Agua Caliente 98

Thursday’s Games

Delaware 115, Windy City 96

College Park at Maine, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

G League at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

