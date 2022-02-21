On Air: For Your Benefit
NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
February 21, 2022 10:07 am
All Times EST
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 13 4 .765
Raptors 13 6 .684 1
Delaware 10 5 .667 2
Capital City 10 6 .625
Long Island 12 8 .600
Maine 8 7 .533 4
Grand Rapids 9 8 .529 4
Westchester 8 8 .500
College Park 7 9 .438
Wisconsin 7 9 .438
Fort Wayne 7 10 .412 6
Greensboro 6 9 .400 6
Windy City 7 11 .389
Lakeland 4 11 .267 8
Cleveland 2 12 .143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 12 5 .706
Rio Grande Valley 12 5 .706
South Bay 11 5 .688 ½
Birmingham 9 7 .563
Iowa 8 7 .533 3
Oklahoma City 10 9 .526 3
Texas 8 8 .500
Stockton 8 9 .471 4
Austin 6 7 .462 4
Sioux Falls 7 11 .389
Santa Cruz 7 11 .389
Memphis 6 11 .353 6
Salt Lake City 4 13 .235 8

___

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 96, G League 92

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Windy City, 12 p.m.

South Bay at Stockton, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Capital City at College Park, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Motor City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Maine at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

