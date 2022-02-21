NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Raptors
|13
|6
|.684
|1
|Delaware
|10
|5
|.667
|2
|Capital City
|10
|6
|.625
|2½
|Long Island
|12
|8
|.600
|2½
|Maine
|8
|7
|.533
|4
|Grand Rapids
|9
|8
|.529
|4
|Westchester
|8
|8
|.500
|4½
|College Park
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|Wisconsin
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|7
|10
|.412
|6
|Greensboro
|6
|9
|.400
|6
|Windy City
|7
|11
|.389
|6½
|Lakeland
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|Cleveland
|2
|12
|.143
|9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|South Bay
|11
|5
|.688
|½
|Birmingham
|9
|7
|.563
|2½
|Iowa
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Oklahoma City
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Texas
|8
|8
|.500
|3½
|Stockton
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|Austin
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|Sioux Falls
|7
|11
|.389
|5½
|Santa Cruz
|7
|11
|.389
|5½
|Memphis
|6
|11
|.353
|6
|Salt Lake City
|4
|13
|.235
|8
___
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 96, G League 92
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Windy City, 12 p.m.
South Bay at Stockton, 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Capital City at College Park, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Motor City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Stockton at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Maine at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
