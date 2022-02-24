On Air: Ask the CIO
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 14 4 .778
Raptors 14 6 .700 1
Delaware 10 5 .667
Capital City 11 6 .647
Long Island 12 8 .600 3
Maine 8 7 .533
Grand Rapids 9 9 .500 5
Westchester 8 8 .500 5
Fort Wayne 8 10 .444 6
Windy City 8 11 .421
College Park 7 10 .412
Wisconsin 7 10 .412
Greensboro 6 10 .375 7
Lakeland 4 11 .267
Cleveland 2 13 .133 10½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 13 5 .722
Agua Caliente 12 5 .706 ½
South Bay 12 5 .706 ½
Iowa 9 7 .563 3
Birmingham 9 7 .563 3
Oklahoma City 11 10 .524
Austin 7 7 .500 4
Texas 8 9 .471
Stockton 8 10 .444 5
Sioux Falls 8 12 .400 6
Santa Cruz 7 11 .389 6
Memphis 6 12 .333 7
Salt Lake City 4 14 .222 9

___

Wednesday’s Games

Windy City 117, Grand Rapids 116, OT

South Bay 118, Stockton 112, 2OT

Fort Wayne 133, Cleveland 110

Raptors 100, Greensboro 98

Capital City 132, College Park 106

Austin 142, Memphis 116

Iowa 116, Salt Lake City 109

Rio Grande Valley 141, Texas 95

Motor City 110, Wisconsin 107

Sioux Falls 115, Oklahoma City 111

Thursday’s Games

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Maine at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Motor City at Long Island, 6 p.m.

