Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 14 4 .778
Raptors 14 6 .700 1
Delaware 11 5 .688 2
Capital City 11 6 .647
Long Island 13 8 .619
Westchester 9 8 .529
Grand Rapids 10 9 .526
Maine 8 8 .500 5
Fort Wayne 8 11 .421
Windy City 8 11 .421
College Park 7 10 .412
Wisconsin 7 11 .389 7
Greensboro 6 10 .375 7
Lakeland 4 12 .250 9
Cleveland 2 13 .133 10½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 13 5 .722
South Bay 12 5 .706 ½
Agua Caliente 12 6 .667 1
Birmingham 10 7 .588
Iowa 9 7 .563 3
Oklahoma City 11 10 .524
Austin 7 7 .500 4
Stockton 9 10 .474
Texas 8 9 .471
Sioux Falls 8 12 .400 6
Santa Cruz 7 12 .368
Memphis 6 12 .333 7
Salt Lake City 4 14 .222 9

___

Thursday’s Games

Stockton 119, Agua Caliente 107

Delaware 130, Fort Wayne 108

Grand Rapids 129, Maine 118

Long Island 111, Lakeland 107

Westchester 125, Wisconsin 86

Birmingham 126, Santa Cruz 120, OT

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Motor City at Long Island, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Austin at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

