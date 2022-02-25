NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Raptors
|14
|6
|.700
|1
|Delaware
|11
|5
|.688
|2
|Capital City
|11
|6
|.647
|2½
|Long Island
|13
|8
|.619
|2½
|Westchester
|9
|8
|.529
|4½
|Grand Rapids
|10
|9
|.526
|4½
|Maine
|8
|8
|.500
|5
|Fort Wayne
|8
|11
|.421
|6½
|Windy City
|8
|11
|.421
|6½
|College Park
|7
|10
|.412
|6½
|Wisconsin
|7
|11
|.389
|7
|Greensboro
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|Lakeland
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|Cleveland
|2
|13
|.133
|10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|South Bay
|12
|5
|.706
|½
|Agua Caliente
|12
|6
|.667
|1
|Birmingham
|10
|7
|.588
|2½
|Iowa
|9
|7
|.563
|3
|Oklahoma City
|11
|10
|.524
|3½
|Austin
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|Stockton
|9
|10
|.474
|4½
|Texas
|8
|9
|.471
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|8
|12
|.400
|6
|Santa Cruz
|7
|12
|.368
|6½
|Memphis
|6
|12
|.333
|7
|Salt Lake City
|4
|14
|.222
|9
Thursday’s Games
Stockton 119, Agua Caliente 107
Delaware 130, Fort Wayne 108
Grand Rapids 129, Maine 118
Long Island 111, Lakeland 107
Westchester 125, Wisconsin 86
Birmingham 126, Santa Cruz 120, OT
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Delaware at College Park, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Maine at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Motor City at Long Island, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Austin at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
