NBAGL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Raptors
|15
|6
|.714
|½
|Delaware
|11
|5
|.688
|2
|Capital City
|12
|6
|.667
|2
|Long Island
|13
|8
|.619
|2½
|Westchester
|9
|8
|.529
|4½
|Grand Rapids
|10
|9
|.526
|4½
|Maine
|8
|8
|.500
|5
|Fort Wayne
|8
|11
|.421
|6½
|Windy City
|8
|11
|.421
|6½
|College Park
|7
|10
|.412
|6½
|Wisconsin
|7
|11
|.389
|7
|Greensboro
|6
|11
|.353
|7½
|Lakeland
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|Cleveland
|2
|14
|.125
|11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|South Bay
|12
|5
|.706
|1
|Agua Caliente
|12
|6
|.667
|1½
|Birmingham
|10
|7
|.588
|3
|Iowa
|9
|7
|.563
|3½
|Austin
|8
|7
|.533
|4
|Oklahoma City
|11
|11
|.500
|4½
|Stockton
|9
|10
|.474
|5
|Texas
|8
|9
|.471
|5
|Sioux Falls
|8
|12
|.400
|6½
|Santa Cruz
|7
|12
|.368
|7
|Memphis
|6
|13
|.316
|8
|Salt Lake City
|4
|14
|.222
|9½
Friday’s Games
Capital City 112, Cleveland 111
Raptors 130, Greensboro 115
Austin 114, Memphis 105
Rio Grande Valley 126, Oklahoma City 118
Saturday’s Games
Delaware at College Park, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Maine at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Motor City at Long Island, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Austin at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
