On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
February 26, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 14 4 .778
Raptors 15 6 .714 ½
Delaware 11 5 .688 2
Capital City 12 6 .667 2
Long Island 13 8 .619
Westchester 9 8 .529
Grand Rapids 10 9 .526
Maine 8 8 .500 5
Fort Wayne 8 11 .421
Windy City 8 11 .421
College Park 7 10 .412
Wisconsin 7 11 .389 7
Greensboro 6 11 .353
Lakeland 4 12 .250 9
Cleveland 2 14 .125 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 14 5 .737
South Bay 12 5 .706 1
Agua Caliente 12 6 .667
Birmingham 10 7 .588 3
Iowa 9 7 .563
Austin 8 7 .533 4
Oklahoma City 11 11 .500
Stockton 9 10 .474 5
Texas 8 9 .471 5
Sioux Falls 8 12 .400
Santa Cruz 7 12 .368 7
Memphis 6 13 .316 8
Salt Lake City 4 14 .222

___

Friday’s Games

Capital City 112, Cleveland 111

Raptors 130, Greensboro 115

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Austin 114, Memphis 105

Rio Grande Valley 126, Oklahoma City 118

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Motor City at Long Island, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Austin at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|4 USAG Wiesbaden/Clay Kaserne Technology...
3|4 Seattle Cyber Security Summit
3|4 Cohesion out of Chaos: Understanding...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!