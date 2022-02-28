On Air: Business of Government Hour
NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
February 28, 2022 10:07 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 14 5 .737
Raptors 15 6 .714
Delaware 12 5 .706 1
Capital City 12 6 .667
Long Island 14 8 .636
Westchester 10 8 .556
Grand Rapids 11 9 .550
Windy City 10 11 .476 5
Maine 8 10 .444
Fort Wayne 8 12 .400
College Park 7 11 .389
Wisconsin 7 12 .368 7
Greensboro 6 12 .333
Lakeland 5 12 .294 8
Cleveland 2 14 .125 10½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 15 5 .750
Agua Caliente 12 6 .667 2
South Bay 12 6 .667 2
Iowa 9 7 .563 4
Birmingham 10 8 .556 4
Austin 8 7 .533
Oklahoma City 11 11 .500 5
Stockton 10 10 .500 5
Texas 8 10 .444 6
Sioux Falls 9 12 .429
Santa Cruz 8 12 .400 7
Memphis 6 14 .300 9
Salt Lake City 4 14 .222 10

___

Sunday’s Games

Long Island 113, Motor City 109

Windy City 110, Maine 99

Lakeland 122, Fort Wayne 111

Monday’s Games

Austin at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Westchester at Motor City, 11 a.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

