NC A&T 62, Charleston Southern 51

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (5-19)
Clinton 2-4 0-0 4, Bowser 3-4 0-1 6, Buskey 1-10 0-0 2, Chavez 3-12 5-6 13, C.Harris 4-14 4-5 13, Price 1-3 1-2 3, Kelly 3-4 4-4 10, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Florence 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-52 14-18 51.
NC A&T (10-15)
Filmore 2-4 0-0 4, Whatley 3-4 2-4 9, Horton 3-11 0-0 8, Langley 5-7 1-4 13, Maye 3-6 0-0 6, Beatty 2-6 2-3 6, Jackson 2-4 3-4 7, Robinson 0-2 1-2 1, Matthews 2-5 0-0 6, Duke 1-2 0-0 2, Morrice 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 9-17 62.
Halftime_NC A&T 26-23. 3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 3-21 (Chavez 2-10, C.Harris 1-4, Moore 0-1, Price 0-1, Buskey 0-5), NC A&T 7-25 (Langley 2-2, Matthews 2-5, Horton 2-9, Whatley 1-2, Morrice 0-1, Beatty 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Robinson 0-2). Rebounds_Charleston Southern 38 (Clinton 8), NC A&T 30 (Beatty 7). Assists_Charleston Southern 6 (Price 2), NC A&T 14 (Horton 6). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 13, NC A&T 21. A_2,029 (5,700).
