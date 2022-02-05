NC Central 69, Coppin St. 68

COPPIN ST. (5-17)

Corbett 6-7 3-4 17, Cardaci 4-16 0-0 12, Gross 0-1 0-0 0, Spurlock 0-2 0-0 0, Tarke 5-10 2-4 13, Hood 0-6 6-7 6, Steers 4-4 4-4 12, Rojas 2-3 3-3 8. Totals 21-49 18-22 68.

NC CENTRAL (10-10)

Boone 4-7 0-0 8, King 2-5 0-0 4, Monroe 3-11 3-4 10, Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Wright 11-16 3-4 25, Fennell 3-5 0-0 7, Maultsby 3-7 2-2 9, Caldwell 1-4 2-2 4, Butler 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-60 10-12 69.

Halftime_NC Central 37-36. 3-Point Goals_Coppin St. 8-27 (Cardaci 4-14, Corbett 2-2, Rojas 1-2, Tarke 1-2, Gross 0-1, Spurlock 0-2, Hood 0-4), NC Central 3-20 (Fennell 1-2, Maultsby 1-3, Monroe 1-8, Boone 0-2, Wright 0-2, Caldwell 0-3). Rebounds_Coppin St. 30 (Corbett 12), NC Central 24 (Monroe 12). Assists_Coppin St. 10 (Steers 6), NC Central 8 (Maultsby 3). Total Fouls_Coppin St. 18, NC Central 19. A_1,118 (3,056).

