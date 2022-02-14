NC Central 77, Coppin St. 74

NC CENTRAL (13-11)
Boone 4-10 1-4 10, King 0-1 0-0 0, Monroe 7-10 2-2 21, Miller 6-9 0-0 14, Wright 8-17 3-4 19, Fennell 3-6 3-5 9, Harris 1-1 0-0 2, Maultsby 0-2 0-0 0, Butler 1-2 0-0 2, Caldwell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 9-15 77.
COPPIN ST. (5-19)
Conteh 4-6 2-2 14, Corbett 2-5 0-0 4, Cardaci 1-3 1-3 4, Hood 5-12 4-6 17, Tarke 2-10 10-10 14, Steers 3-5 2-2 8, Spurlock 2-3 0-0 4, James 1-2 2-2 5, Lemovou 2-3 0-0 4, Gross 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 21-25 74.
Halftime_NC Central 37-31. 3-Point Goals_NC Central 8-19 (Monroe 5-6, Miller 2-3, Boone 1-3, Caldwell 0-1, King 0-1, Fennell 0-2, Wright 0-3), Coppin St. 9-24 (Conteh 4-6, Hood 3-6, James 1-2, Cardaci 1-3, Spurlock 0-1, Corbett 0-2, Tarke 0-4). Rebounds_NC Central 31 (Monroe 11), Coppin St. 27 (Cardaci, Tarke 5). Assists_NC Central 14 (Boone 4), Coppin St. 13 (Tarke 5). Total Fouls_NC Central 21, Coppin St. 17. A_512 (4,100).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments