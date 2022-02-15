Trending:
NC State 76, Georgia Tech 61

February 15, 2022
NC STATE (10-16)

Dowuona 2-4 0-0 4, Hellems 3-16 6-6 15, Morsell 3-7 0-0 6, Seabron 3-6 5-9 11, T.Smith 9-13 2-2 26, Hayes 6-13 0-1 14, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 13-18 76.

GEORGIA TECH (10-15)

Howard 7-8 0-1 14, K.Moore 2-3 0-1 4, Devoe 7-17 2-2 18, Sturdivant 2-9 4-4 10, Usher 3-12 2-2 8, Coleman 1-6 0-0 3, D.Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Kelly 1-4 0-1 2, J.Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Meka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 8-11 61.

Halftime_NC State 51-25. 3-Point Goals_NC State 11-29 (T.Smith 6-8, Hellems 3-11, Hayes 2-6, Allen 0-1, Seabron 0-1, Morsell 0-2), Georgia Tech 5-22 (Sturdivant 2-5, Devoe 2-8, Coleman 1-4, Usher 0-2, Kelly 0-3). Fouled Out_Howard. Rebounds_NC State 42 (Seabron 10), Georgia Tech 28 (Howard 11). Assists_NC State 9 (T.Smith 3), Georgia Tech 11 (Devoe 4). Total Fouls_NC State 12, Georgia Tech 15.

