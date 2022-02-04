NC State hosts Notre Dame following Atkinson’s 23-point performance

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (15-7, 8-3 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (10-13, 3-9 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame visits the NC State Wolf Pack after Paul Atkinson scored 23 points in Notre Dame’s 68-64 victory against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Wolf Pack have gone 7-6 at home. NC State has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Fighting Irish have gone 8-3 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame averages 70.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Fighting Irish won 73-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 27. Nate Laszewski led the Fighting Irish with 18 points, and Dereon Seabron led the Wolf Pack with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seabron is averaging 18.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 12.1 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games for NC State.

Dane Goodwin is averaging 14.6 points for the Fighting Irish. Laszewski is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

