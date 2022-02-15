NC State plays Georgia Tech on 4-game road slide

NC State Wolf Pack (10-16, 3-12 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-14, 3-10 ACC)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Tech -1.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: NC State will attempt to break its four-game road skid when the Wolf Pack visit Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets are 8-7 in home games. Georgia Tech is ninth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.6 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Wolf Pack are 3-12 in conference play. NC State has a 7-13 record against teams above .500.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Devoe is averaging 17.8 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan Usher is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Terquavion Smith is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 15.2 points and 1.5 steals. Dereon Seabron is shooting 47.4% and averaging 10.0 points over the past 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

