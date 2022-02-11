NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, November 20
New Haven 38, Bentley 13
Shepherd 38, Findlay 31
Notre Dame (Ohio) 33, Slippery Rock 25
Grand Valley St. 20, Lindenwood 3
Harding 30, Washburn 14
Northwest Mo. St. 50, Central Wash. 21
West Ga. 23, Albany St. (Ga.) 7
Bowie St. 31, Lenoir-Rhyne 10
Newberry 33, West Florida 30, OT
Bemidji St. 28, Augustana (S.D.) 24
Angelo St. 48, Minn. Duluth 14
Neb.-Kearney 31, Western Colo. 24
Second Round
Saturday, November 27
Kutztown 10, New Haven 7
Shepherd 38, Notre Dame (Ohio) 34
Ferris St. 54, Grand Valley St. 20
Northwest Mo. St. 28, Harding 9
Valdosta St. 66, West Ga. 35
Bowie St. 13, Newberry 10
Colo. Sch. of Mines 55, Bemidji St. 6
Angelo St. 20, Neb.-Kearney 7
Quarterfinals
Saturday, December 4
Shepherd 30, Kutztown 28
Ferris St. 41, Northwest Mo. St. 20
Valdosta St. 41, Bowie St. 17
Colo. Sch. of Mines 34, Angelo St. 26
Semifinals
Saturday, December 11
Ferris St. 55, Shepherd 7
Valdosta St. 34, Colo. Sch. of Mines 31
Championship
Saturday, December 18
Ferris St. 58, Valdosta St. 17
