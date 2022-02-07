NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, November 20
Saint John’s (Minn.) 41, Lake Forest 14
Linfield 44, Redlands 10
Mary Hardin-Baylor 13, Trinity (Texas) 3
Birmingham-So. 24, Huntingdon 14
Wis.-Whitewater 69, Greenville 7
DePauw 26, Rose-Hulman 21
Central (Iowa) 61, Bethel (Minn.) 35
Wheaton (Ill.) 63, Aurora 31
North Central (Ill.) vs. Carnegie Mellon, no contest
Wis.-La Crosse 58, Albion 23
SUNY Cortland 26, Springfield 21
Rensselaer 20, Endicott 14
Mount Union 52, Wash. & Lee 0
Johns Hopkins 45, Salisbury 20
Delaware Valley 62, Anna Maria 10
Muhlenberg 45, Framingham St. 0
Second Round
Saturday, November 27
Linfield 31, Saint John’s (Minn.) 28
Mary Hardin-Baylor 42, Birmingham-So. 7
Wis.-Whitewater 45, DePauw 0
Central (Iowa) 30, Wheaton (Ill.) 28
North Central (Ill.) 34, Wis.-La Crosse 20
Rensselaer 21, SUNY Cortland 14
Mount Union 45, Johns Hopkins 33
Muhlenberg 14, Delaware Valley 0
Quarterfinals
Saturday, December 4
Mary Hardin-Baylor 49, Linfield 24
Wis.-Whitewater 51, Central (Iowa) 21
North Central (Ill.) 55, Rensselaer 6
Mount Union 35, Muhlenberg 29, OT
Semifinals
Saturday, December 11
Mary Hardin-Baylor 24, Wis.-Whitewater 7
North Central (Ill.) 26, Mount Union 13
Championship
Friday, December 17
Mary Hardin-Baylor 57, North Central (Ill.) 24
