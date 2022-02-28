On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NCHC Glance

The Associated Press
February 28, 2022 10:03 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
North Dakota 16 5 1 0 51 72 50 21 11 1
Denver 16 6 0 0 47 88 53 23 8 1
W. Michigan 12 9 1 0 37 76 65 20 10 1
Minn. Duluth 9 9 4 0 33 58 52 16 14 4
St. Cloud St. 9 9 4 0 32 80 66 17 11 4
Omaha 10 12 0 0 28 57 68 20 14 0
Colorado College 6 15 1 0 18 46 77 9 20 3
Miami (Ohio) 4 17 1 0 16 51 97 7 23 2

___

Friday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

North Dakota at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

St. Cloud St. at Minn. Duluth, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Colorado College, 9:37 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Colorado College at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News