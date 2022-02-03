Nebraska 76, Penn St. 61

PENN ST. (9-12)

Brigham 3-5 0-0 6, Hagans 1-3 2-4 4, Jekot 0-2 0-0 0, Kapinus 4-12 1-4 10, Marisa 9-21 8-10 27, Camden 1-6 0-0 2, Beverley 2-2 2-2 7, Burke 0-2 0-0 0, Sabel 1-3 0-0 3, Thomas 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 22-57 13-20 61

NEBRASKA (17-4)

Bourne 7-13 0-0 14, Markowski 6-14 6-11 18, Haiby 2-6 3-3 7, Scoggin 3-7 0-0 9, Shelley 2-6 0-0 6, Coley 0-0 0-0 0, Cravens 0-4 0-0 0, Cayton 1-1 0-0 3, Porter 1-2 0-0 3, Weidner 5-9 4-4 14, Stewart 1-5 0-0 2, Totals 28-67 13-18 76

Penn St. 14 14 22 11 — 61 Nebraska 20 14 19 23 — 76

3-Point Goals_Penn St. 4-19 (Brigham 0-1, Jekot 0-2, Kapinus 1-5, Marisa 1-5, Camden 0-2, Beverley 1-1, Burke 0-2, Sabel 1-1), Nebraska 7-25 (Bourne 0-1, Haiby 0-3, Scoggin 3-7, Shelley 2-6, Cayton 1-1, Porter 1-2, Weidner 0-2, Stewart 0-3). Assists_Penn St. 7 (Marisa 3), Nebraska 23 (Shelley 11). Fouled Out_Penn St. Brigham, Marisa, Camden. Rebounds_Penn St. 36 (Hagans 8), Nebraska 46 (Shelley 12). Total Fouls_Penn St. 21, Nebraska 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,839.

