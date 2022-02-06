Trending:
Nesbitt Jr. leads Kansas City past W. Illinois 91-82

The Associated Press
February 6, 2022 12:13 am
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had a career-high 26 points as Kansas City beat Western Illinois 91-82 on Saturday night.

Arkel Lamar had 15 points and eight rebounds for Kansas City (15-9, 8-4 Summit League), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Anderson Kopp added 14 points. Evan Gilyard II had 12 points.

Luka Barisic had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Leathernecks (14-10, 5-7). Trenton Massner added 16 points and six rebounds. Colton Sandage had 14 points.

