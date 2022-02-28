Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nets coach Nash out because of health and safety protocols

The Associated Press
February 28, 2022 7:36 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Nash didn’t coach the Brooklyn Nets against Toronto on Monday night because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn stepped in for Nash, who was ruled out shortly before the start of the game.

Nash held his usual pregame press conference, saying he hadn’t had any further conversations with Nets guard Kyrie Irving about being vaccinated. Irving is ineligible to play in home games because of New York City’s mandate that professional athletes be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Nets had an outbreak within the team in December, forcing three games to be rescheduled.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|7 Future Soldier Technology Conference...
3|7 ARE-ON March 2022 Technology Education...
3|7 Cloud Security Alliance | CCSK...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Barriers go up around Capitol in preparation for State of the Union address