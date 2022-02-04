Nevada faces Fresno State, aims to end 3-game slide

Nevada Wolf Pack (9-10, 3-5 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (15-6, 5-3 MWC)

Fresno, California; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fresno State -9; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada heads into the matchup against Fresno State as losers of three in a row.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-1 at home. Fresno State is fifth in college basketball allowing 57.5 points per game while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Wolf Pack have gone 3-5 against MWC opponents. Nevada is third in the MWC with 14.9 assists per game led by Grant Sherfield averaging 6.2.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wolf Pack won the last matchup 77-73 on Jan. 22. Sherfield scored 17 points to help lead the Wolf Pack to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Orlando Robinson is averaging 19.2 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Anthony Holland is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Will Baker is averaging 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Desmond Cambridge is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

