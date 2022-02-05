Nevada visits San Diego State following Bradley’s 27-point performance

Nevada Wolf Pack (9-10, 3-6 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (12-6, 4-3 MWC)

San Diego; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State faces the Nevada Wolf Pack after Matt Bradley scored 27 points in San Diego State’s 58-57 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Aztecs have gone 9-1 in home games. San Diego State averages 64.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Wolf Pack have gone 3-6 against MWC opponents. Nevada gives up 75.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Aztecs and Wolf Pack meet Sunday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is averaging 16.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Aztecs. Adam Seiko is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Grant Sherfield is averaging 18.3 points and 6.2 assists for the Wolf Pack. Desmond Cambridge is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 65.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.