New Hampshire 66, Binghamton 62

February 26, 2022 2:16 pm
BINGHAMTON (11-15)

Akuwovo 2-4 2-2 6, Tinsley 3-7 0-0 7, Hinckson 5-13 4-5 15, McGriff 5-14 0-0 12, Petcash 1-3 0-0 2, Amos 4-10 0-0 9, Beamer 2-4 0-0 6, Bertram 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 24-58 6-7 62.

NEW HAMPSHIRE (14-12)

Guadarrama 7-12 1-2 16, Martinez 3-12 4-5 10, Mattos 2-5 2-3 6, Murphy 1-3 0-0 2, Tchoukuiengo 4-13 4-5 13, Foster 5-11 0-2 14, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Lester 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 24-60 11-17 66.

Halftime_28-28. 3-Point Goals_Binghamton 8-24 (Beamer 2-3, McGriff 2-5, Bertram 1-1, Tinsley 1-3, Amos 1-5, Hinckson 1-6, Petcash 0-1), New Hampshire 7-24 (Foster 4-9, Lester 1-2, Guadarrama 1-3, Tchoukuiengo 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Martinez 0-6). Rebounds_Binghamton 31 (Hinckson 14), New Hampshire 33 (Guadarrama 7). Assists_Binghamton 9 (Petcash 3), New Hampshire 14 (Guadarrama, Tchoukuiengo 4). Total Fouls_Binghamton 17, New Hampshire 13. A_747 (3,000).

