New Hampshire 67, Stony Brook 65

NEW HAMPSHIRE (10-9)

Lester 4-8 0-0 11, Martinez 1-7 0-0 2, Foster 1-5 0-0 3, Johnson 6-10 1-3 15, Tchoukuiengo 3-7 0-2 7, Murphy 9-16 8-10 26, Mattos 1-3 1-2 3, Willeman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 10-17 67.

STONY BROOK (13-10)

Policelli 0-4 2-2 2, Greene 8-15 4-4 23, Jenkins 4-9 2-2 11, Rodriguez 5-9 1-1 11, Stephenson-Moore 0-3 4-4 4, Habwe 0-3 0-0 0, A.Roberts 2-9 4-4 8, Sayles 2-3 2-2 6, Christie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 19-19 65.

Halftime_New Hampshire 34-29. 3-Point Goals_New Hampshire 7-21 (Lester 3-6, Johnson 2-4, Tchoukuiengo 1-2, Foster 1-3, Martinez 0-3, Murphy 0-3), Stony Brook 4-25 (Greene 3-6, Jenkins 1-6, Policelli 0-1, Sayles 0-1, Stephenson-Moore 0-3, A.Roberts 0-4, Rodriguez 0-4). Rebounds_New Hampshire 37 (Murphy 9), Stony Brook 30 (Greene 10). Assists_New Hampshire 8 (Lester, Johnson, Tchoukuiengo 2), Stony Brook 5 (Policelli, Jenkins, Rodriguez, A.Roberts, Christie 1). Total Fouls_New Hampshire 21, Stony Brook 19. A_1,676 (4,160).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.