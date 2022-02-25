Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

New Hampshire faces Binghamton in conference showdown

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 1:22 am
1 min read
      

Binghamton Bearcats (11-14, 8-8 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (13-12, 8-8 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire faces Binghamton in a matchup of America East teams.

The Wildcats are 9-3 in home games. New Hampshire is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

The Bearcats are 8-8 in America East play. Binghamton has a 7-9 record against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won the last matchup 69-60 on Feb. 12. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo scored 18 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tchoukuiengo is averaging 11.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and four assists for the Wildcats. Jayden Martinez is averaging 16.1 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Tyler Bertram is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 9.2 points. Jacob Falko is averaging 13.2 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!